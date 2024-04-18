vivo V30 Pro’s ZEISS Style Portraits are going to change your selfie game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With the vivo V30 Pro, you get a triple main camera on the rear with six ZEISS Style Portrait lens modes

Owning a smartphone endowed with exceptional camera prowess not only enhances social media presence but also empowers one to capture life’s moments with unmatched quality and clarity. Global smartphone brand, vivo, launched the much-talked-about V30 Series in March 2024. The collaboration with ZEISS for the vivo V30 Pro brought waves of attention, thanks to its remarkable camera capabilities.

Aside from having a ZEISS triple main camera on the rear, the vivo V30 Pro also boasts a diverse array of popular ZEISS lenses. These provide users with a versatile range of creative options for their portraits.

Six ZEISS Style Portraits to choose from

From the distinctive rendering of the Biotar lens to the immersive cinematic experience offered by the Cinematic and Cine-flare lenses, and the crisp clarity of the Sonnar, Distagon, and Planar lenses, the possibilities for expression are limitless.

1. ZEISS Biotar Style Bokeh

It has a distinctive swirly bokeh. The lens reproduces the unique effect characteristic of ZEISS optics, with its exceptional visual representation result that embodies the ZEISS style.

2. ZEISS Cinematic Style Bokeh

Elevate photography with film-style portraits, boasting an aspect ratio of 2.39:1, accompanied by oval flares and a mesmerizing blue trail effect, particularly enchanting when capturing scenes illuminated by street lights at night.

3. ZEISS Cine-flare Portrait

Capture cinematic flair even against intense backlighting, as this lens recreates the mesmerizing flare often seen in movies. Powered by advanced algorithms, it guarantees natural and crystal-clear portraits, ensuring your subjects stand out in every shot, regardless of lighting conditions.

4. ZEISS Sonnar Style Bokeh

With a creamy blur that casts a romantic ambiance over the backdrop, the Sonnar style transforms the scene into a captivating setting, ideal for capturing enchanting street portraits.

5. ZEISS Distagon Style Bokeh

With its distinctive hexagonal bokeh in the background, the Distagon lens adds a unique touch to compositions, radiating remarkable aesthetics that are ideal for artistic visual representation.

6. ZEISS Planar Style Bokeh

The smooth and sharp bokeh characteristic of the Planar style lends an elegant and professional aesthetic to photographs, offering a new level of visual appeal.

Take your creativity to the next level with the timeless charm of the vivo V30 Pro with ZEISS’s restored bokeh, flare, and glare effects, and effortlessly capture artistic and atmospheric portraits.

For optimal results, pair these ZEISS Style Portrait effects with point light sources to unlock the full potential of the lenses.

The vivo V30 Pro with 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM is available for only P34,999 at vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide, and through e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada. Discover the full range of features and options offered by the vivo V30 Series by visiting vivo’s official website. – Rappler.com

