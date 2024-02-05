The chilling truth: Why you’re actually more prone to the flu when it’s cold

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It’s natural for us to remember that we’re more likely to get sick when it’s cold, but have you ever wondered why exactly the cold weather seems to invite the flu?

Per the Department of Health, Influenza-like illness (ILI) cases have seen an uptick of up to 45% last October this year compared to 2022, so it’s more important than ever to be on guard against our everyday sniffles that might already be serious flu symptoms.

To make sure you’re ready for the cool season, here are a few things to remember to avoid catching the flu and ILI when it gets cold.

Viruses survive best in cold conditions

It’s first best to remember that the cold temperature doesn’t cause the flu, but it does help certain viruses to thrive. It’s the cold weather itself that provides an ideal environment for viruses to linger.

More than 200 different viruses can cause the common cold, but the most common virus survives best when it’s dry and cold. Meanwhile, Influenza viruses in particular are also known to be more stable in cold conditions.

Our immune systems are weakened

As the temperature drops, so can our bodies’ immunity against the flu and ILIs.

Influenza viruses usually attack the upper respiratory tract – particularly the nose, throat, and upper airways. A study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology found that exposure to the cold inhibits our nasal immune response to virus particles, thus making us more susceptible to catching respiratory viral diseases.

Even if the cold weather just makes you want to rest and lie down, remember to strengthen your immune system by staying hydrated, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and practicing good hygiene habits.

Now that it’s clear that the cold season can bring about more sickness and symptoms than usual, you might ask yourself…

When is it the flu?

Distinguishing between the common cold, allergies, and the flu can be a challenge since they share similar symptoms. But a good rule of thumb to remember is that if you already have two or more of the symptoms listed in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu symptoms list, it might already be the flu. Here’s a rundown:

Fever (or feeling feverish/chills)

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Vomiting and diarrhea (seen more in children than adults)

The flu and other ILIs can also manifest differently with each person, so it’s best to prevent it as soon as possible with the medicine that can relieve symptoms in a single capsule: Phenylephrine HCI Chlorphenamine Maleate Paracetamol (BIOFLU).

In case you didn’t know, Phenylephrine HCI Chlorphenamine Maleate Paracetamol (BIOFLU) has three key components that offer multi-symptom relief:

Phenylephrine HCl (10 mg): a decongestant that helps reduce swelling and obstruction of the nasal passages and sinuses. Phenylephrine HCl may also assist with improving airflow to reduce the risk for post-nasal drip that may cause cough, and promoting easier breathing.

Chlorphenamine Maleate (2 mg): an antihistamine that relieves symptoms of allergic reactions like a runny nose, sneezing, and itchy and watery eyes.

Paracetamol (500 mg): to alleviate headaches and fevers to assist in overall flu relief.

During this cold season, it pays to not just be informed, but well-prepared. Clinically formulated to help relieve flu symptoms like colds, fever, headache, sore throat, and cough from post-nasal drip in one go, Phenylephrine HCI Chlorphenamine Maleate Paracetamol (BIOFLU) is here to help you get back on your feet for the rest of the year.

Phenylephrine HCI Chlorphenamine Maleate Paracetamol (BIOFLU) is available at all leading drugstores, convenience stores, and supermarkets, and authorized online resellers nationwide.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. – Rappler.com

