Philippine history

Lopez Museum and Library presents lecture series on American colonial period

PRESS RELEASE: The series aims to provide audiences with a fuller view of Philippine history, that goes beyond the big historical events and political figures to reveal what life was like for Filipinos at the time

This is a press release from the Lopez Museum and Library.

The Lopez Museum and Library presents the six-part lecture series, “Cultural Intersections: The American Colonial Period.”

In keeping with the Lopez Museum and Library’s (LML) mission of expanding the appreciation and understanding of Philippine history and culture, the lectures will explore different aspects of Philippine society and culture during the American colonial period.

To be given by experts in the fields of history, fine arts, architecture, social history, and culture, Dr. Ambeth Ocampo, Ma. Victoria Herrera, Katherine Lacson, Karl Cheng Chua, Michael Manalo, and Kristine Santos, the series will delve into the complex dynamics that come with the encounter of two different cultures.

The series aims to provide audiences with a fuller view of Philippine history, that goes beyond the big historical events and political figures to reveal what life was like for Filipinos at the time.

Cultural Intersections: The American Colonial Period 

A six-part lecture series presented by Lopez Museum and Library 
Saturdays 
10 am to 12 noon 
Rockwell, Makati City 

29 July 
12 August 
26 August 
9 September 
16 September 
30 September 

Admission:

Adults: P400 
PWD, seniors, students, cultural workers: P320

