Advocates attend Global Peace Festival 2022

PRESS RELEASE: Delegates from the Philippines and the international community grace the three-day music festival in Pampanga

This is a press release from Global Peace Foundation Philippines.

More than 15,000 Global Peace Advocates participated in the three-day Global Peace Festival 2022 held from December 1 to 3 in Clark, Pampanga.

The event was organized by the Global Peace Foundation (GPF), an international non-sectarian, non-partisan, non-profit organization established in 2009, that promotes an innovative, values-based approach to promote peace.

Carrying the theme “One family under God: A vision for a world of freedom and peace,” various experts in government, corporate, non-government organizations (NGO), and civil society partners address critical issues aiming to develop innovative solutions in key strategic areas, including peace-building, youth leadership development, education, volunteerism, and community-driven development.

“To witness the passion of the youth towards peacebuilding is already a huge feat for the festival,” says Executive Director Aldrin Nituma. “May the delegates find a role model not just in the person of our distinguished speakers but also learn from one another.”

The festival also held its service learning programs and the Global Peace Leadership Conference which had seven different tracks, namely: transforming education, youth assembly, women empowerment, corporate social responsibility, interfaith, and peace building, peace and security, and role of media.

A student delegate, 20-year-old Genie, was quoted saying: “This is what our world needs today. The event helped us gain a holistic understanding of the issues we are facing today and a proactive mindset of how we can help flourish change in our own actions. After all, it is us, the youth, who will inherit the world.”

Participants enjoyed a weekend of informative sessions, insightful discussions, and engaging activities which Genie found both useful and inspiring. “Events like this…where thousands of peace advocates gather are so rare…that when you experience it for yourself…the learnings you acquired will keep you pushing for change wherever field you opt to go in the future,” she added.

Delegates like Genie also enjoyed performances by local acts Bini and Autotelic. K-pop group Kard also graced the event for a performance of their hit songs during the final day.

The participants include Philippine delegates and international multi-sector participants who are peace practitioners and experts, educators, student and youth leaders, religious leaders, civil society leaders, government stakeholders, NGOs, school administrators, and media representatives.

Global Peace Foundation creates a global network of public and private sector partners to develop community, national, and regional peace-building models that serve as the cornerstone for moral and cohesive societies,

In over 20 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, GPF collaborates with a network of public and private sector partners all over the world to transform education, support youth leadership, strengthen community-based development initiatives, and promote a culture of service and volunteerism. – Rappler.com