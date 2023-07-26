Join Best Buddies Philippines ‘Permission to Dance Night’ on July 29

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This dance event aims to raise funds to further Best Buddies Philippines' mission of inclusion

This is a press release from Best Buddies Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready to put on your dancing shoes and join the rhythm of inclusion as Best Buddies Philippines proudly presents “Permission to Dance,” a fun-filled evening of diversity and inclusion through the power of dance.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 5 pm to 9 pm at The Clubhouse at The Palace, BGC, Taguig City. Participants must be 15 years and older.

Dance transcends barriers, communicating emotions and bridging gaps. On this special night, it becomes the language of acceptance, camaraderie, and friendship.

Best Buddies Philippines, a nonprofit organization championing equitable opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), invites you to this celebration.

“Permission to Dance Night is not just an event; it’s a celebration of friendship, fellowship, and the joy of movement. Year after year, this dance fellowship has brought people from all walks of life together, proving that even a pandemic cannot quench the spirit of camaraderie and belonging,” said Michelle Ressa Aventajado, Best Buddies Philippines executive director.

As you grace the dance floor, you become a catalyst for positive change. The event aims to raise P2 million to further Best Buddies Philippines’ mission of inclusion. These funds will be channeled towards leadership training, social activities for individuals of all ages and abilities, and the launch of a groundbreaking employment program that opens doors for full-time staff supporting the cause.

Secure your spot on the dance floor by purchasing tickets online through Best Buddies Philippines’ official Facebook page. For the first 200 ticket buyers, not only will you enjoy a discounted rate of P500, you will also be treated to a loot bag filled with goodies from our generous event sponsors. If you buy the ticket onsite, the price will be P700. However, organizers recommend buying it in advance as the tickets sell fast!

“Permission to Dance” is made possible through the support of compassionate sponsors, partners, and collaborators who believe in the power of inclusion and for making this extraordinary event a reality: The Club House at The Palace, Adrenaline, Agencia de Empeños de Pedro Aguirre Inc., Asurion Philippines, Clara Ole, Green Cross Inc., Klook PH, Maybank, Metromart, Milk & Honey, Nail Tropics, Net25, Palawan Pawnshop, Paredes Law Group, Power Mac Center, San Remo, Starbucks Philippines, Supersam, TFA, The Bistro Group, and The Vanguard Academy.

Best Buddies Philippines’ journey towards a more inclusive society continues beyond this magical night. Follow Best Buddies on social media platforms to support and participate in future events and initiatives. Your engagement and contributions will be vital in advancing our vision of a world where everyone is embraced with open arms.

Join Best Buddies for a night where dance becomes the thread that weaves a tapestry of inclusion and diversity. Shake, groove, and embrace together because you don’t need “Permission to Dance” with Best Buddies Philippines.

For more information and to get involved, please visit our official website: www.bestbuddiesphilippines.com. – Rappler.com