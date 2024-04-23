CALL FOR ENTRIES: Peru-Philippines Friendship Drawing Contest

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: Open to kids aged 6 to 11, the drawing contest is 'in honor of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the enduring bond between Peru and the Philippines'

The following is a press release from the Honorary Consulate General of Peru in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines – In honor of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the enduring bond between Peru and the Philippines, the Peruvian embassy in Thailand and the Honorary Consulate General of Peru in Manila are thrilled to announce the Peru-Philippines Friendship Drawing Contest.

Contest details

Categories: Divided by age – 6 to 8 years old (Category 1) and 9 to 11 years old (Category 2).

Technique: Free technique with participants encouraged to use any preferred method.

Materials: Participants may use any materials of their choice on A3 size surfaces.

Submission: Artworks can be sent by mail or delivered in person to the Honorary Consulate General of Peru in Manila (CLMC Building, 259 EDSA Greenhills, Mandaluyong City; Landmark: Landbank EDSA – Greenhills). Specific information on submission and presentation may be found here.

Dates: Contest runs until May 20, 2024.

Awards and recognition

A jury will select one winning artwork from each category.

Winners will be honored at an awarding ceremony and receive certificates of recognition.

All participants will be acknowledged for their contributions.

Contest rules

Participants must be 6 to 11 years old and reside in the Philippines.

One original artwork per participant reflecting the Peru-Philippines friendship theme.

Parental consent is required for participation.

Contact information

For inquiries, email tourism@peruthai.or.th and copy furnish peruvianconsulate@yahoo.com, with the subject “DRAWING CONTEST: PERU-PHILIPPINES FRIENDSHIP.”

Join us in celebrating half a century of friendship through art and creativity! – Rappler.com