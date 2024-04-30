DOLE, Robinsons Malls to host Job Fairs starting May 1

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JOBS. The Department of Labor and Employment and Robinsons Malls partner for a series of job fairs in 2024.

Robinsons Malls provides access to job hunters all over the country with job fairs from May 1 to August 31

(This is a press release from Robinsons Malls.)

MANILA, Philippines – Robinsons Malls in cooperation with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), will host a series of Job Fairs for job seekers, specifically fresh graduates, returning OFWs and the like.

Under the umbrella of Robinsons Malls’ Lingkod Pinoy Center, these Job Fairs, which will be held in 24 Robinsons Malls, intend to reach out to many so that they will able to sustain their livelihood and the needs of Filipino families.

“Our partnership with DOLE is founded on mutual objectives and that is to help and assist Filipinos attain employment, the same values Robinsons Malls’ Lingkod Pinoy Center upholds,” said Irving Wu, Robinsons Malls’ external affairs and operations support director.

Wu added that through this partnership with DOLE, Robinsons Malls will instill the value of hard work and showcase the talents and strength of the Filipino workforce.

The Job Fairs will start May 1 till August 31 .

Schedule of Job Fairs at Robinsons Malls

May 1: Robinsons Ilocos, Robinsons Santiago, Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Antipolo, Robinsons MetroEast, Robinsons Las Pinas, Robinsons Naga, Robinsons Roxas, Robinsons Antique, Robinsons Iloilo, Robinsons Ormoc

May 3: Robinsons Lipa, Robinsons GenSan

May 5: Robinsons Gapan

May 16: Robinsons Valencia

May 17: Robinsons Iloilo

June 12: Robinsons Pangasinan, Robinsons Bacolod, Robinsons Butuan, Robinsons Tagum, Robinsons Iligan, Robinsons Valencia

Aug 3: Robinsons Dumaguete

Aug 29 to 30: Robinsons CDO

– Rappler.com