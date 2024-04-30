DOLE, Robinsons Malls to host Job Fairs starting May 1

SUMMARY
(This is a press release from Robinsons Malls.)
MANILA, Philippines – Robinsons Malls in cooperation with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), will host a series of Job Fairs for job seekers, specifically fresh graduates, returning OFWs and the like.
Under the umbrella of Robinsons Malls’ Lingkod Pinoy Center, these Job Fairs, which will be held in 24 Robinsons Malls, intend to reach out to many so that they will able to sustain their livelihood and the needs of Filipino families.
“Our partnership with DOLE is founded on mutual objectives and that is to help and assist Filipinos attain employment, the same values Robinsons Malls’ Lingkod Pinoy Center upholds,” said Irving Wu, Robinsons Malls’ external affairs and operations support director.
Wu added that through this partnership with DOLE, Robinsons Malls will instill the value of hard work and showcase the talents and strength of the Filipino workforce.
The Job Fairs will start May 1 till August 31 .
Schedule of Job Fairs at Robinsons Malls
May 1: Robinsons Ilocos, Robinsons Santiago, Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Antipolo, Robinsons MetroEast, Robinsons Las Pinas, Robinsons Naga, Robinsons Roxas, Robinsons Antique, Robinsons Iloilo, Robinsons Ormoc
May 3: Robinsons Lipa, Robinsons GenSan
May 5: Robinsons Gapan
May 16: Robinsons Valencia
May 17: Robinsons Iloilo
June 12: Robinsons Pangasinan, Robinsons Bacolod, Robinsons Butuan, Robinsons Tagum, Robinsons Iligan, Robinsons Valencia
Aug 3: Robinsons Dumaguete
Aug 29 to 30: Robinsons CDO
– Rappler.com
