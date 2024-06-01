RESULTS: May 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: 3,155 out of 10,421 examinees passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,155 out of 10,421 passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants given by the Board of Accountancy in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Puerto Princesa, Palawan, this May 2024.

The members of the Board of Accountancy who gave the licensure examination are Noe G. Quiñanola, chairman; Samuel B. Padilla, vice chairman; and Gloria T. Baysa, Thelma S. Ciudadano, Gervacio I. Piator and Maria Teresita Z. Dimaculangan, members.

Starting July 30, 2024, registration for the issuance of the Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the May 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the May 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants are the following:

Here’s the list of passers:

Cpa0524 Alpha by theaudacityofhope on Scribd

– Rappler.com