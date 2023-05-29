RESULTS: April 2023 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 6 out of 9 pass the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination administered in Dubai, Riyadh, and Singapore

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6 out of 9 passed the Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Singapore in April 2023.

The members of the Board of Real Estate Service who gave the licensure examination were Ofelia C. Binag, chairman; Rafael M. Fajardo, Jose Arnold M. Tan, and Pilar M. Torres-Banaag, members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport-size pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope and submission of Original Surety Bond, minimum amount of which is P20,000, with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)/Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) as obligee.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Following is the performance of schools in the April 2023 Real Estate Brokers Special Professional Licensure Examination in alphabetical order, as per Republic Act 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “to monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation”:

The successful examinees of April 2023 Real Estate Brokers Licensure Examination are the following:

– Rappler.com