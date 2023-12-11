RESULTS: December 2023 Technical Evaluation for Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 189 passed the technical evaluation

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 189 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineers given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in NCR, Davao, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates this December 2023.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who conducted the Technical Evaluation are Engr. Leandro A. Conti, Chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, Members.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will start on December 21, 2023.

Here is the list of passers.