Study in Japan: 2023 Japanese Government Scholarship now open for applications

PRESS RELEASE: The Japan Information and Culture Center is accepting applications for the Teacher Training and Japanese Studies categories

This is a press release from the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines.

The Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) of the Embassy of Japan is now accepting applications for the Teacher Training and Japanese Studies categories of the 2023 Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho) Scholarship Program.

All Filipino citizens who meet the qualifications below are eligible to apply:

Teacher Training

Requirements

Teacher in Elementary/Secondary Level at an educational institution or teacher training school

At least 5 years teaching experience

Good academic standing

Age

Under 35 years old

Years of study

1.5 years

Fields of study

Education management, methods of education, special subjects, observation study, etc.

Japanese Studies

Requirements

Currently majoring in Japanese

Studies in a university outside Japan

Good knowledge of the Japanese Language

Good academic standing

Age

18 to 29 years old

Years of study

1 year

Fields of study

Japanese language, life and culture, and related subjects

Scholars for both categories will have to go back to the Philippines upon completion of their programs to apply what they have learned.

For Teacher Training, the scholars must resume teaching in the schools they were employed in prior to the program. For Japanese Studies, the scholars must continue the undergraduate program they were enrolled in prior to the scholarship program.

Application forms and information on prerequisites may be viewed and downloaded from the Embassy website.

The deadline for submission of applications is on Friday, January 20, 2023. Please mail or hand-deliver your application package to the Embassy of Japan on or before the deadline. Late applications WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

The application process consists of a document screening, written exams, and an interview.

For inquiries, please call or visit the Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC), Embassy of Japan, 2627 Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City 1300. Tel: (02) 8551-5710 locals 2313 or 4210. – Rappler.com