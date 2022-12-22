Study in Japan: 2023 Japanese Government Scholarship now open for applications

This is a press release from the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines.
The Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) of the Embassy of Japan is now accepting applications for the Teacher Training and Japanese Studies categories of the 2023 Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho) Scholarship Program.
All Filipino citizens who meet the qualifications below are eligible to apply:
Teacher Training
Requirements
- Teacher in Elementary/Secondary Level at an educational institution or teacher training school
- At least 5 years teaching experience
- Good academic standing
Age
- Under 35 years old
Years of study
- 1.5 years
Fields of study
- Education management, methods of education, special subjects, observation study, etc.
Japanese Studies
Requirements
- Currently majoring in Japanese
- Studies in a university outside Japan
- Good knowledge of the Japanese Language
- Good academic standing
Age
- 18 to 29 years old
Years of study
- 1 year
Fields of study
- Japanese language, life and culture, and related subjects
Scholars for both categories will have to go back to the Philippines upon completion of their programs to apply what they have learned.
For Teacher Training, the scholars must resume teaching in the schools they were employed in prior to the program. For Japanese Studies, the scholars must continue the undergraduate program they were enrolled in prior to the scholarship program.
Application forms and information on prerequisites may be viewed and downloaded from the Embassy website.
The deadline for submission of applications is on Friday, January 20, 2023. Please mail or hand-deliver your application package to the Embassy of Japan on or before the deadline. Late applications WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
The application process consists of a document screening, written exams, and an interview.
For inquiries, please call or visit the Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC), Embassy of Japan, 2627 Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City 1300. Tel: (02) 8551-5710 locals 2313 or 4210. – Rappler.com
