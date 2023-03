Jehovah’s Witnesses to hold global program in April

PRESS RELEASE: The special talk is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April

This is a press release from the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest, surveys indicate that confidence in the future is at an all-time low in many countries including the Philippines. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”

Against this backdrop of pessimism, a special global program featuring the theme, “You Can Face the Future with Confidence!” will be held on the weekend of April 1-2, 2023. The free 30-minute presentation will be hosted locally at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, with a videoconferencing option available. Please check the “Attend a Meeting” section on the homepage of JW.ORG for local addresses and meeting times.

“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now,” said James Morales, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence.”

Didrei Goboli, a passionate young man from Concepcion, Tarlac, enjoys sports and outdoor activities. However, in May 2021, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, underwent five surgeries, with left leg amputated, had 13 chemotherapy sessions and is currently receiving treatment.

Despite his difficulties, he maintains a positive and joyful attitude. What has helped him? He said: “Having the chance to attend special programs like the special talk and the memorial which highlights God’s love, has greatly helped me. Since the pandemic affected these in-person programs, I’m more excited now to be with my spiritual brothers. I’m looking forward to attending these special events and experience everything in person again.”

The special talk is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April. The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attenders for the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held on the evening of Tuesday, April 4.

Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available on JW.ORG, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses. – Rappler.com