Lea Salonga to perform with US’ Tabernacle Choir at Mall of Asia Arena

PRESS RELEASE: The concerts will be held from February 20-29 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena

This is a press release from The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Acclaimed Broadway singer and actress Lea Salonga will be the featured guest artist on the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s tour to the Philippines. This is the second stop on the choir’s Hope world tour and the choir’s first visit to the Philippines.

Lea Salonga is a multiple award-winning actor and singer renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards in the field of musical theater.

Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan from Mulan and Mulan II. Lea served as a judge on the Philippines’ hit version of The Voice and The Voice Kids.

Under the direction of Mack Wilberg, music director of the choir, and Ryan Murphy, associate music director, the Hope concerts will be held February 20-29 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and feature Salonga and the choir performing a repertoire that reflects, in part, the musicality of the country.

Lea first performed with the Tabernacle Choir in December 2022 during the Season of Light: Christmas show with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, and Wilberg said he is looking forward to working with her again.

“It was a delight to have Lea Salonga share her extraordinary talents at our Christmas concert last year in Salt Lake City. It is an honor for the choir to go to Lea’s home country to perform with her again and experience the kindness of the Filipino people,” he said.

In addition to Lea as a guest artist, Ysabelle Cuevas, a celebrated singer-songwriter from the Philippines will also be joining the choir in their performances. In 2018, Ysabelle’s original song “Daunted,” released through Warner Music Philippines, marked a significant milestone in her career, resonating with fans across East Asia and North America. Her passion for cultural connections extends beyond her original work. Ysabelle has gained worldwide acclaim for her covers, winning music contests and earning features in major publications. Her adept translations of Korean songs into Filipino and English demonstrate her unique ability to merge diverse musical traditions and appeal to a global audience.

Finally, the choir will also be joined by husband and wife duo, Paolo Abrera and Suzie Entrata-Abrera who will act as narrators during the performances. Suzie and Paolo are both tv personalities and news anchors who are well known in the Philippines.

Over the next four years, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra will travel twice a year to different parts of the world. Choir president Michael O. Leavitt said, “Our goal is to magnify the Choir’s impact throughout the world by helping people feel God’s love for His children.”

“Our performances will be free. Many will be live streamed so local congregations in the regions we visit can invite their friends and communities to participate,” he concluded.

For more information about the Choir and the Orchestra at Temple Square please visit: www.thetabernaclechoir.org. – Rappler.com