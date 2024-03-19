Call for nominations: UP Alumni Awards 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(This is a press release from the UP Alumni Association.)

The University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) has announced the deadline of April 1, 2024 for the submission of nominations to the UPAA Distinguished Alumni Awards 2024.

UPAA President Robert Aranton invites sectors and groups to identify UP alumni nominees who are everyday heroes or unsung achievers making a difference through their quiet work in obscure areas of the country or foreign territories.

The UPAA grants the awards to UP alumni who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in their chosen fields of endeavor and have given outstanding contributions that bring about significant benefits to society and distinct honor to the University. Recognition is given to those with accomplishments that impact the communities in which they are, or have been active in, whether on the local, national, or international level.

The categories for nominations are:

UPAA Most Distinguished Alumna and/or Alumnus Award

Lifetime Distinguished Achievement Awards

Distinguished Alumni Awards

Distinguished Service Awards

Multigenerational UP Alumni Family Awards.

For nomination form, please contact the UPAA Secretariat at Ang Bahay ng Alumni, Magsaysay Avenue, UP Diliman, Quezon City, Telephone numbers: 7910-6390; 7587-8722; or email: upaa.awards2024@gmail.com.

The awards ceremony will be held at Ang Bahay ng Alumni, UP Diliman Campus, Quezon City on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 4 pm. – Rappler.com