Reboot of The Manila Film Festival focuses on new filmmakers

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo led the launch of The Manila Film Festival on Friday, February 10.

PRESS RELEASE: Eight original feature film screenplays will be chosen on or before March 10, 2023

Last Friday afternoon, February 10, at the Manila City Hall, Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo, led the launch of The Manila Film Festival (TMFF) and made it part of the Araw ng Maynila commemorations in June.

This new iteration of The Manila Film Festival is a film production grants competition and festival designed to discover the new generations of filmmakers from among students of senior high schools, colleges, and universities nationwide.

During the Launch, TMFF issued its Call for Entries of Original Feature Film Screenplays and How To Join Guide. TMFF revealed the composition of its Executive Committee and Board of Mentors.

Eight original feature film screenplays will be chosen from among those who will submit their entries on or before the deadline of March 10, 2023 (11:00pm) sent via email to themanilafilmfestival@gmail.com.

Mayor Honey Lacuna said they intend to institutionalize TMFF and also grant the TMFF entries exemptions from payment of the local amusement tax with the help of the City Council led by Vice Mayor Yul Servo. Mayor Lacuna said she would like to see families and students watch the TMFF entries, so she would like to General Patronage-rated films in the TMFF.

TMFF project proponent and implementor ARTCORE Productions said they are in the process of convincing film producers and talent managers to support the eight films.

They are also looking forward to enthusiastic support from schools that will nominate screenplay entries and that will back the production of the eight films to be selected for grants.

The TMFF production grants are at least P300,000 for each of the eight production teams whose screenplays will be selected. – Rappler.com