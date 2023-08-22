RESULTS: August 2023 Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Congratulations to all the passers!

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 295 out of 559 passed the Guidance Counselors Licensure Examination given by the Board of Guidance and Counseling in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Lucena and Rosales this August 2023.

The members of the Board of Guidance and Counseling who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Luzviminda S. Guzman, Chairman; Dr. Elena V. Morada and Dr. Carmelita P. Pabiton, members.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examination.

On October 11-13 and October 16, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue of the oath-taking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the August 2023 Guidance Counselor Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com