RESULTS: July 2022 Environmental Planner Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 108 out of 178 passed the Environmental Planner Licensure Examination given by the Board of Environmental Planning in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena and Tacloban last July 2022. The results of examination with respect to two examinees were withheld as per Board Resolution No. 5, dated August 10, 2022.

The members of the Board of Environmental Planning who gave the licensure examination are Michael T. Ang, chairman, Corazon B. Cruz and Roque M. Magno, members.

From September 21 to September 22, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oath-taking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the July 2022 Environmental Planner Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the July 2022 Environmental Planner Licensure Examination are:

Below is the full list of passers:

