RESULTS: October 2023 Licensure Examination for Fisheries Professionals

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 716 out of 2,124 passed the Licensure Examination for Fisheries Professionals given by the Board of Fisheries in N. C. R., Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last October 2023.

The members of the Board of Fisheries who gave the licensure examination are Westly R. Rosario, Chairman; Catalino R. Dela Cruz, Carlos C. Baylon, Gerald F. Quinitio and Joebert D. Toledo, members.

The results were released in four (4) working days after the last day of examination.

From December 11 – 12, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oath-taking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the October 2023 Licensure Examination for Fisheries Professionals as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the October 2023 Licensure Examination for Fisheries Professionals are the following:

Check out the full list of passers here:

Check out the performance of schools here:

