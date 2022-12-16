RESULTS: October 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announces that 49,783 elementary teachers out of 91,468 examinees (54.43%) and 71,080 secondary teachers out of 139,534 examinees (50.94%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (L. E. P. T.) given last October 2, 2022 in Thailand and in 34 testing centers all over the Philippines. It is further announced that of the 49,783 elementary teacher passers, 29,183 are first timers and 20,600 are repeaters.

For the secondary teachers, 50,549 passers are first timers and 20,531 are repeaters.

The Board for Professional Teachers is composed of Dr. Rosita L. Navarro, Chairman; Dr. Paz I. Lucido, Vice Chairman; Dr. Paraluman R. Giron and Dr. Nora M. Uy, Members.

The results of examination with respect to forty-six (46) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be open on the following dates:

February 16-17, February 20-24 and February 27-28

March 1-3 and March 6-7

March 8-10 and March 13-14

March 15-17 and March 20-24

March 27-31, April 3-4 and April 11–14

April 17-20 and April 24-28

The requirements for the issuance of Certificate of Registration and Professional Identification Card (ID) are the following: 1) Notice of Admission (for identification only); 2) downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal; 3) two pieces passport size pictures (colored with white background and complete nametag); 4) two sets of documentary stamps; 5) 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The dates and venues for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top ten performing schools in the October 2022 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the October 2022 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers are the following:

Here’s the full list of licensed teachers:

– Rappler.com