RESULTS: November 2021 Nurse Licensure Examination

Graduating nursing students and faculty of Universidad de Manila conduct face-to-face classes as they undergo accreditation by the Association of Local Colleges and Universities Commission on Accreditation on November 22, 2021, before they will be allowed to open.

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 6,086 out of 11,828 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, San Fernando, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last November 2021.

The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld as per Board Resolution No. 08 dated December 10, 2021

The members of the Board of Nursing who gave the licensure examination are Elsie A. Tee, Chairman; Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Carfredda P. Dumlao, Zenaida C. Gagno, Elizabeth C. Lagrito, Marylou B. Ong and Merle L. Salvani, Members.

Pursuant to Section 16, of Republic Act No. 9173, “all successful candidates in the examination shall be required to take an oath of professional before the Board or any government official authorized to administer oaths prior to entering upon the nursing practice”.

From January 10 to January 19 and January 21 to January 28, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The top performing schools in the November 2021 Nurse Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the November 2021 Nurse Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the list of passers:

