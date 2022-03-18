RESULTS: March 2022 Physician Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,427 out of 2,837 passed the Physician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medicine in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this March 2022.

The Board of Medicine is composed of Dr. Eleanor B. Almoro, Chairman; Dr. Godofreda V. Dalmacion, Dr. Zenaida L. Antonio, Dr. Martha O. Nucum, Dr. Efren C. Laxamana and Dr. Joanna V. Remo Members.

The results were released in four working days from the last day of examination.

On April 11 – 13, April 18 – 22, April 25 – 29 and May 4 – 6, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the March 2022 Physician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the March 2022 Physician Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of results:

– Rappler.com