Philippine Science High School scholarships application now open

PRESS RELEASE: Incoming Grade 7 students can now apply for PSHS' scholarship. Deadline is on November 15, 2022.

This is a press release from Philippine Science High School.

The scholarship application for incoming Grade 7 students for 2023-2024 at the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) is now open to eligible Filipino students through its Requirement for Admission, Criteria, and Evaluation (RACE).

The deadline for online and in-person filing of application is on November 15, 2022.

PSHS will be having the RACE for the third consecutive year in lieu of the National Competitive Exam (NCE) for the Pisay scholarship application and screening of aspiring incoming Grade 7 students.

“Although the current recorded daily COVID-19 cases are relatively lower than the previous year, we still want to avoid the spread of the virus among thousands of examinees who will gather in test venues nationwide,” said PSHS System Executive Director Lilia T. Habacon.

A Grade 6 elementary pupil from a duly recognized school by the Department of Education who meets the following criteria is eligible to apply for the PSHS RACE.

The selection procedure is composed of two stages: determining the applicant’s predicted NCE grade, which is based on final grades in science and mathematics in Grade 5, and combining accumulated scores from the applicant’s academic rank at the end of Grade 5; and reviewing the applicant’s personal essay on a particular topic.

Applicants will be ranked from highest to lowest based on the final score.

The top 240 applicants are considered as principal qualifiers of the PSHS-Main Campus in Diliman, Quezon City.

The top 90 or 120 applicants, depending on the quota of the PSHS campus, are principal qualifiers of the 15 regional campuses located in San Ildefonso, Ilocos Sur; Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya; Irisan, Baguio City; Clark, Pampanga; Barangay Sampaga, Batangas City; Barangay Odiongan, Romblon; Goa, Camarines Sur; Jaro, Iloilo; Palo, Leyte; Argao, Cebu; Dipolog City, Zamboanga; Balo-i, Lanao del Norte; Mintal, Davao City; Koronadal City, South Cotabato; and Ampayon, Butuan City.

Criteria for eligibility

These are required to qualify to apply for the scholarship:

Applicants must have a final grade of 85% or better in Science and Mathematics, evidenced by the student’s report card. If the student’s grades in Science or Math are below 85%, then, he/she must provide evidence that he/she belongs to the upper 10% of the batch.

Must be Filipino citizens with no pending or approved application as immigrant to any foreign country

Not more than 15 years old by June 30, 2023

Must have at least a satisfactory rating (or its equivalent) in his/her Character Rating in his/her report

card (SY 2021 – 2022)

No previous application for PSHS admission

Preferably, be in good health and fit to undergo a rigorous academic program

Application requirements

Fully accomplished application form

Recent 1 x 1 ID pictures

Non-refundable processing fee of P300 for private school students, based on the applicant’s Grade 5 school; free application for public school students and full scholars from private schools

Certified true copy of report card (SY 2021 – 2022) by the class adviser/principal

If the final grades in Science or Math are below 85%, certification or proof that the child belongs to the upper 10% of the batch

Certification from the private school if the pupil-applicant is on full scholarship

RACE Online Application website: nce.pshs.edu.ph

Scholarship privileges

Free tuition fee

Free loan of textbooks

Monthly stipend

Uniform, transportation and living allowances for low income groups

Dormitory accommodation (if applicable)

Applicants may now apply online through this link: https://nce.pshs.edu.ph/signup. For frequently asked questions about RACE, interested parties may visit: https://nce.pshs.edu.ph/faq. – Rappler.com