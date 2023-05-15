SSS offers penalty condonation programs for delinquent employers

PRESS RELEASE: SSS offers assistance to business and household employers in defraying delinquencies by allowing payment of unremitted contributions while condoning accrued penalties

The Social Security System (SSS) called on employers who failed to remit the contributions of their workers in the previous months and years to avail of the contribution penalty condonation programs during its recent nationwide conduct of the Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) operations.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet encouraged delinquent employers to settle their contribution delinquencies through its Contribution Penalty Condonation, Delinquency Management and Restructuring Program (CPCoDe MRP) for business employers and the Contribution Penalty Condonation and Restructuring Program (CPCR-P) for household employers.

Under these contribution penalty condonation programs, SSS assists business and household employers in defraying their delinquencies by allowing them to pay unremitted contributions while condoning their accrued penalties.

“SSS always take into consideration the welfare of its members and its employers which is the primary reason why we offer these condonation programs to help them out in settling their contribution delinquencies with us. With the ongoing pandemic, we understand the economic hardships that they are currently experiencing,” Macasaet said.

The CPCoDe MRP covers all employers classified as single proprietors, corporations, partnerships, cooperatives, and associations who have incurred delinquencies in contribution payments, including penalties, from the start of their actual date of operation.

SSS Account Management Group Concurrent Acting Head Neil F. Hernaez said that under the program, delinquent business employers would pay the unremitted SS contributions plus a legal interest of six percent (6%) per annum during the period where the employer has shown proof that the business suffered a net loss. At the same time, SSS will condone the penalties incurred during the delinquency period.

“Delinquent employers can pay it in full or on an installment basis. Those who wish to settle it in full payment must pay it within 15 calendar days from receipt of the Notice of Approval by the SSS. On the other hand, employers who will avail of the installment option will need to pay a down payment equivalent to at least 5% of the total amount of delinquency while they can pay the remaining balance up to 48 months,” Hernaez explained.

Meanwhile, the CPCR-P covers household employers who have delinquencies in remitting the contributions of their kasambahays or house helpers since the start of their employment.

Interested business and household employers may visit the nearest SSS Branch Office with jurisdiction over their accounts for the requirements and additional information on availing the said penalty condonation programs. – Rappler.com