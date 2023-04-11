Steal a glimpse of Inkies ‘At Home’: Ang INK Exhibit 2023

The following is a press release from Ang Ilustrador ng Kabataan.

Ang Ilustrador ng Kabataan (Ang INK), the country’s first and only organization of illustrators for children, opens its annual exhibit titled At Home on Thursday, April 13 at Parola: UP Fine Arts Gallery in Quezon City. The opening reception will be held on Saturday, April 15 and will be open to the public.

Featuring 60 house-shaped art pieces in various digital and traditional media, the exhibit presents a behind-the-scenes look at the home life of Ang INK members or “Inkies.” The collection also showcases various interpretations of what “home” means to Inkies or what “home” could be like.

“It is where the heart is, but sometimes, also where the asar is,” say the Inkies. “Life at home is complex and nuanced. More than shelter, the home is witness to myriad activities, experiences, and memories.”

Among the works are “The Maker’s Space”, a non-representational mixed media piece by Jomike Tejido. and a conceptual portraiture piece rendered in an analogous palette titled “You Feel Like Home” by Angela Taguiang. “Furever Home” by Tinay Sison features a multi-panel narrative highlighting vignettes from the life of a cheerful pet owner.

“After being away, a taste of home is delicious and a glimpse of home can be very precious,” they add. “We can welcome people into our home for some company or choose to shut the door if some solitude is in order. We can be ourselves, wear our rattiest clothes, make a mess, and just be ‘at home.’”

Mini art fair and panel discussions

Held in conjunction with the exhibit will be a series of panel discussions and a mini art fair offering books, artworks and craft products produced by Inkies.

The art fair also takes place on Saturday, April 15, at 12 pm, together with a panel discussion at 3 pm on “What makes a good picture book?” Moderated by Zeus Bascon, the discussion features publisher Frances Ng, librarian and storyteller Zarah Gagatiga; ad man, children’s book author, and comics creator Russell Molina, and illustrator Fran Alvarez.

The panel discussion on “The Artist as Storyteller: How Illustrations Shape Stories” is set for 12 pm on Friday, April 18. Moderated by Liza Flores and Rommel Joson, the discussion features Ang Batang Papet illustrator Angela Taguiang, Tintin’s Birthday Party illustrator Marcus Nada, Tapak! Tapon! Tama! illustrator CJ Reynaldo, and Ang Unang Engkantada illustrator Jap Mikel.

“Elsewhere: Philippine Children’s Illustration within the Global Landscape,” a panel discussion moderated by Isa Nazareno, will be held on Saturday, April 29. The discussion features writer and reading advocate, Xi Zuq; writer and children’s storybook development specialist Al Santos; and illustrator Bianca Lesaca.

About Ang INK

Founded in 1991, Ang INK was the offshoot of a Children’s Book Illustration workshop sponsored by the Philippine Board on Books for Young People (PBBY) and the Goethe-Institute Manila conducted by German illustrator, Reinhard Michl.

Ang INK has more than 70 members who are illustrators, graphic designers, painters, writers, teachers working in educational institutions, publishing companies, and design and advertising agencies. The organisation aims to enrich and elevate the visual art of illustration while contributing to the continued professionalization of the industry.

At Home runs until Saturday, April 29, 2023. Parola gallery hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 am to 4 pm. Prebook a visit on Mondays and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 pm at bit.ly/ParolaVisitorsForm (subject to staff availability). For more information about Ang INK, visit www.ang-ink.org or email hello@ang-ink.org. – Rappler.com