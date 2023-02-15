UST Varsitarian to host ‘Inkblots’ webinar on campus press vs revisionism

PRESS RELEASE: The 'Inkblots' webinar, which is free of charge, is set from 1 to 5 pm on Saturday, February 18

The following is a press release from the Varsitarian.

The Varsitarian, the 95-year-old official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), will hold the 2023 edition of “Inkblots,” the annual fellowship of campus journalists and journalism practitioners, online on Saturday, February 18, featuring discussions about the fight against historical revisionism.

This year’s webinar, which remains free of charge, will carry the theme, “The Campus Press as Bulwark against Historical Revisionism.”

Speakers for the webinar include:

Historian and De La Salle University professor Jose Victor Torres (Fake news and historical revisionism)

GMA News and Public Affairs Digital Media social media manager Aileen Rae Perez (Social media and disinformation)

PhilStar.com editorial head Camille Diola (Campus press’ role in preserving history)

“Facts First” host and UST professor Christian Esguerra (Philippine media under the Marcos Jr. administration)

There will also be a live roundtable discussion to be moderated by Rappler justice reporter Lian Buan.

The webinar will be held from 1 to 5 pm. Limited Zoom slots are available to interested student publications. The livestream of the event will be available on the Varsitarian’s Facebook page. Certificates of participation will be provided to attendees who will be able to complete the webinar via Zoom.

Interested participants may register via https://bit.ly/24thInkblots.

Questions and queries may be sent to inkblots2023@gmail.com.

