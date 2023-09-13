ADB approves P17-billion loan for Philippines’ flood control projects

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The loan will be used to restore and reconnect river channels as well as reinforce riverbanks in parts of Luzon and Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $303-million (around P17 billion) loan for the Philippines’ flood control projects.

In a news release on Wednesday, September 13, the ADB said the amount would be used to upgrade and construct flood protection infrastructure in the Abra river basin in Northern Luzon and the Ranao/Agus and Tagum–Libuganon river basins in Mindanao.

The ADB said the projects would restore and reconnect river channels for natural drainage as well as reinforce riverbanks with mangroves and vegetation planting.

The loan will also fund training for government officials, equipment for weather and river flow monitoring and early flood warning, and an asset management information system.

In addition, the loan will support 22 local government units and about 150 barangays in updating their climate and disaster risk assessments, and integrating flood risk management in local development plans.

“Climate change is expected to raise risks from extreme weather events. These river basin communities are highly vulnerable to climate-related hazards, as we have seen in recent years when typhoons destroyed infrastructure, displaced families, and damaged crops,” said ADB Senior Water Resources Specialist Junko Sagara. – Rappler.com

$1 = P56.79