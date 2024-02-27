Business
Business
banks in the Philippines

BDO nets P73.4 billion in 2023

Ralf Rivas

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BDO nets P73.4 billion in 2023

Shutterstock

BDO delivers higher-than-expected earnings in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – The Sy family’s BDO Unibank posted a net income of P73.4 billion in 2023 – a 28.5% jump from last year’s P57.1 billion – on the back of growth from its core business.

BDO’s net interest income reached P186.4 billion as loans from customers increased by 9% to P28.5 trillion. Meanwhile, total deposits went up by 11% to P3.5 trillion.

Non-interest income reached P84 billion on the back of fee-based, treasury, and foreign exchange businesses.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio, a measure of souring debt, continued to decline to 1.85%.

The latest earnings figures were above analyst estimates.

“This was above COL estimates at 106% of our full-year forecast, while in line with consensus estimates at 100.2%. On our part, the outperformance was due to higher-than-expected revenues,” COL Financial said in a research note to investors. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Download the Rappler App!
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

author

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.
More from Ralf Rivas

earnings reports