BPI customers get surprise deductions due to glitch

(1st UPDATE) The Ayala-led bank assures depositors that their accounts are safe and secure

MANILA, Philippines– A number of customers of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) got a shock during the early morning of Wednesday, January 4, after finding unauthorized deductions on their accounts.

UPDATE: Following the double posting of ATM, CAM deposits, POS and e-commerce debit transactions from Dec. 30 to 31, 2022, please be informed that we expect correction of the duplicate transactions within the day. (1/2) https://t.co/ViIeILcwEq — BPI (@TalktoBPI) January 4, 2023

“I lost money and some of my colleagues lost money too. Complaints are all over their Facebook page. Check yours ASAP and file a complaint to your branch,” said Joyce Lipa in her now viral Facebook post.

“I lost almost P4,000, my friend lost P17,000, and some of my colleagues lost money too,” said Facebook user Joarra Solis.

“This is not really a happy new year,” another depositor commented.

Users also noted that BPI’s mobile banking app has been inaccessible.

BPI, the Philippines’ third largest bank in terms of assets, attributed the incidents to a glitch, noting that some debit and e-commerce transactions made from December 30 and 31, 2022, were posted twice. In a tweet at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 4, the bank said it is working to reverse the double transactions “within the day.”

BPI said that online banking is intermittently available due to the high volume of inquiries.

As of writing, it’s unclear how many users were affected by the double debit glitch.

“We are already working to reverse the duplicate transactions. Rest assured that your account is safe and secure,” BPI said in a statement.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement on Wednesday that it is “closely coordinating with BPI in relation to the double debit transaction incident affecting BPI accountholders.”

“The BSP has instructed BPI to submit a timeline and updates on the reversal of its erroneous transactions,” it added. – Rappler.com