This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Lista founders Aaron Villegas and Khriz Lim discuss budgeting and saving tips for Christmas bonuses, and share insights on Filipino financial behavior patterns

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, November 22, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – It’s that time of the year again when employees receive their Christmas bonuses.

While bonuses are typically used for splurging and buying wants, they’re also a chance to help stabilize one’s finances.

In this episode of Business Sense, Lista founders Aaron Villegas and Khriz Lim talk about how to efficiently budget and save, as well as what they’ve observed when it comes to financial behavior patterns of Filipinos.

They also discuss Lista’s journey as a startup and share what aspiring entrepreneurs should know about the dreaded elevator pitch.

Lista is an app that helps people keep track of their daily cash flow, loans, and business expenses. – Rappler.com