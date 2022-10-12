Business Sense: Meta Philippines and Bain & Company

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, October 12, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The world is grappling with increasing headwinds, but Southeast Asia is holding relatively steady, according to a recent study by technology company Meta and management and consultancy firm Bain & Company.

By the end of 2023, the region is expected to maintain its projected growth at 5.1%, outpacing juggernauts like China and Europe. Beyond its promising growth, Southeast Asia’s digital consumption is also expected to rise, continuing to open up new opportunities for the region.

In this episode of Business Sense, Rappler talks to Meta Philippines country director John Rubio and Bain & Company associate partner Bennett Aquino about digital commerce and emerging trends.

Rubio and Aquino also weigh in on the rise of video, metaverse-related tech penetration, as well as tips for entrepreneurs on how to ride the trends. – Rappler.com