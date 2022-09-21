Business Sense: Shell Companies in the Philippines country chair Lorelie Quiambao Osial

Shell Companies in the Philippines country chair Lorelie Quiambao Osial talks about oil prices, renewable energy, and diversity in the workplace

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Wednesday, September 21, at 6 pm

MANILA, Philippines – Oil prices skyrocketing amid global uncertainties puts further pressure on the Philippines’ energy security and sustainability.

Among those navigating these volatile times in the energy sector is Lorelie Quiambao Osial, Shell Companies in the Philippines country chair.

In this episode of Business Sense, Osial talks about the oil industry outlook, her thoughts on the Marcos administration’s pronouncements about energy policies, and what the shift to cleaner energy means for oil companies like Shell.

Osial, the first Filipina to be appointed president and chief executive officer of Pilipinas Shell, also talks about diversity and inclusion in the workplace. – Rappler.com