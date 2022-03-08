Cebu Pacific plane veers off NAIA runway; all aboard safe

'All 42 passengers and four crew safely deplaned with no reported injuries,' says Cebu Pacific, adding that it is working on normalizing operations

MANILA, Philippines – A Cebu Pacific plane veered off a runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Tuesday, March 8, prompting the runway’s closure for nearly two hours.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific said Flight DG6112 from Naga had a “runway excursion” at 11:45 am on Tuesday.

“All 42 passengers and four crew safely deplaned with no reported injuries. All the affected passengers have been assisted accordingly and have left the airport,” the Gokongwei-led airline said.

“We are working on normalizing our operations as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and we thank you for your kind understanding.”

The plane was towed shortly after 1 pm and the runway was reopened at 1:33 pm.

In a separate statement, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said a number of its flights were put on hold because of the runway obstruction:

PR720 Manila-London

PR5682 Manila-Dammam

PR658 Manila-Dubai

PR684 Manila-Doha

Some PAL flights were also diverted to the Clark International Airport in Pampanga because of the incident:

PR592 Saigon-Manila

PR2522 Cagayan de Oro-Manila

PR2142 Iloilo-Manila

Runway 06/24, used by wide-body aircraft, was the runway affected by the incident. PAL said this is the reason why flights using bigger planes had to be diverted to Clark.

PAL also listed the following flights as delayed due to the congestion at Runway 13/31, which is being used by narrow-body aircraft:

P9903 – PR1880 Cebu-Manila – 1 hour 29 minutes delay

P9917 – PR1814 Davao-Manila – 20 minutes delay

P9918 – PR1848 Cebu-Manila – 18 minutes delay

P9924 – 2P2777/2778 Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila – 50 minutes delay

P9927 – 2P2525/2526 Manila-Laguindingan-Manila – 2 hours 30 minutes delay

P8615 – 2P2960 Cotabato-Manila – 1 hour 10 minutes delay

– Rappler.com