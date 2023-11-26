Electrical maintenance activities at NAIA terminal 3 set on November 29

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) will conduct an electrical maintenance activities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Wednesday, November 29.

The scheduled maintenance work will involve a three-hour power interruption at Terminal 3, commencing at 12:01 am and concluding at 3:00 am, MIAA said in a statement on Sunday, November 26.

“Segmented power-related maintenance works are scheduled until December 13, 2023,” it added.

During the maintenance work, NAIA Terminal 3 will remain operational.

“All critical systems, such as check-in counters, immigration booths, security scanners, boarding bridges, conveyor belts, and other pivotal areas, will remain fully operational,” MIAA said.

“During the maintenance period, MIAA’s generator sets will provide power to essential equipment and facilities, thereby ensuring continuous passenger processing and uninterrupted flight operations,” the agency added.

The agency said that the schedule of the maintenance work was “strategically” decided, as it “falls outside peak operational hours.”

MIAA Officer-in-Charge Brian Co already extended his apologies for any inconvenience the activity may cause.

“We assure the public that this scheduled electrical upgrading and maintenance is a vital step toward enhancing the airport’s electrical system reliability,” Co said. – Rappler.com