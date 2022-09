Canceled flights due to Super Typhoon Karding: September 26

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS. Several flights are grounded on September 25, 2022, due to Super Typhoon Karding.

(1st UPDATE) Here is a list of canceled flights in the Philippines for September 26. Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of canceled flights in the Philippines due to Super Typhoon Karding (Noru) for Monday, September 26, as of 2:20 am:

Z2 689/690 Manila-Cagayan-Manila

Z2 772 Cebu-Manila

Z2 616 Davao-Manila

PR 510 Singapore-Manila

PR 538 Denpasar-Manila

PR 2808 Davao-Manila

PR 2961 Manila-Busuanga

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila

PR 2921 Manila-Legazpi

T6114 Manila-El Nido

T6112 Manila-El Nido

5J325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J861/862 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J961/962 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J381/382 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

5J635/636 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J483/484 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J919/920 Manila-Boracay(Caticlan)-Manila

5J451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J785/786 Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J565/566 Manila-Cebu-Manila

– Rappler.com