Free fiber upgrade for Globe broadband users to be completed by 2022

Globe is migrating all of its DSL and LTE home broadband users to fiber, for free

Globe At Home, the residential segment of Globe Telecom, is set to migrate all of its broadband users to fiber by 2022 for free.

Migration already exceeded its 2021 target by 250% as of October, covering subscribers with DSL or LTE connection.

Overall, Globe aims to install at least 1.4 million Fiber to the Home or FTTH lines.

“By 2022, all of our customers will be able to enjoy fast fiber technology capable of handling the present and future needs of the household. We will continue to guide them for an easy and smooth transition,” said Barbie Dapul, Globe At Home vice president for marketing, on Monday, December 6.

Globe At Home customers can enjoy maximum speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second, allowing them to have seamless HD video calls, virtual classes, or lag-free gaming.

Globe At Home is offering an unlimited fiber plan for P1,499, with free access to telehealth app KonsultaMD. For plans P1,699 and above, these include free three-month access to streaming services Viu, HBO Go, Amazon Prime Video, Upstream, and WeTV, on top of the free KonsultaMD, landline calls, and unlimited calls to Globe.

Globe’s home broadband business logged a record P22.4 billion in revenues from January to September. Globe At Home has 3.7 million subscribers as of September 30. – Rappler.com