LOOK: Gogoro Smartscooters, battery-swapping tech arrive in the Philippines

Depleted batteries of Gogoro Smartscooters can be swapped for new ones at stations. The pilot launch will be for logistics and last-mile delivery companies.

MANILA, Philippines – The first batch of Taiwan’s Gogoro Smartscooters have arrived in the Philippines, introduced as part of a bid to cut fossil fuel use in the transportation industry.

The initial 100 Gogoro Smartscooters, 400 smart batteries, and seven GoStations were brought in by Globe Telecom’s 917Ventures and Ayala Corporation.

“This alternative form of transportation will be piloted for the logistics and last-mile delivery industry in Metro Manila in the first quarter of 2023. Its success is expected to pave the way for a new sustainable business model in other Philippine cities,” Globe said in a statement on Monday, February 13.

Prospective users can swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones at stations that will be put up in parts of Metro Manila.

In Taiwan, Gogoro has over 520,000 riders who perform over 370,000 battery swaps per day.

SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT. Jacinto Mendoza, 917Ventures chief commercial officer for 2WEV; Glenn Estrella, 917Ventures ideation and acceleration group; Vince Yamat, 917Ventures managing director; and Bernie Llamzon, Globe Capital Venture Holdings director.

“We are excited about this pilot rollout as it will not only address the need for more sustainable transportation options but also contribute to the overall goal of creating a greener future for Metro Manila and the entire country. We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on the Philippines,” said Vince Yamat, 917Ventures managing director.

The Globe group aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 75% in 2030.

The arrival of the electric scooters comes as the Philippine government pushes for Filipinos to shift to electric vehicles. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier approved the reduction of tariffs on EVs. – Rappler.com