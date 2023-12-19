Rappler Talk: ACEN CEO Eric Francia on making headway toward a clean energy future

Bookmark this page and watch the interview at 11 am on Wednesday, December 20

MANILA, Philippines – After talks of transitioning away from fossil fuels is the real work of laying the groundwork toward a clean energy future for the Philippines.

The energy transition would require massive resources, funding from the international community, and a rethinking of the power system.

In this Rappler Talk episode, multimedia reporter Iya Gozum talks to Eric Francia, president and CEO of ACEN Corporation (ACEN).

ACEN is the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group. It has solar and wind farms in Ilocos Norte, Batangas, and Laguna, among others. The company is targeting to ramp up its renewable capacity to 20 gigawatts by 2030.

Francia shares insights from COP28, lessons learned in divesting from the South Luzon Thermal Energy Corporation, and the challenges in dealing with the birthing pains of the renewable energy industry in the Philippines.

