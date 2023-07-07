Rappler Talk: The Philippines’ transport woes

LIVE

Officials from the transportation department talk about recent issues and matters concerning the sector

MANILA, Philippines – Among departments, it is transportation that usually takes more considerable heat than the rest.

The operations of the department stretches from land, sea, and air transportation. Problems, some from past administrations, continue to beset the sector – traffic, inadequate public transportation to serve the ever growing population, and flight disruptions and issues at the country’s international gateway.

In this Rappler Talk episode, officials from the Department of Transportation talk about various issues, including the NAIA rehabilitation, jeepney modernization, infrastructure delays, and other important matters. Business reporter Ralf Rivas sits down with Transportation Undersecretary TJ Batan, MIAA Interim Head Bryan Co, and LTO Spokesperson Alex Uy. – Rappler.com