LIST: Which companies are affected by SVB collapse?

Here are the companies across the globe that have their deposits with the failed Silicon Valley Bank

Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group last week became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis, sending shockwaves through the global financial system and prompting regulators to step in to contain the fallout.

The collapse also raised concerns that rising interest rates could expose vulnerabilities in the global economy as a decades-long era of cheap money ends.

Below is a list of companies across the globe that have their deposits with the bank:

North America

Companies in the United States disclosed around $5 billion in deposits, besides various credit facilities, with the bank.

Roblox

The online gaming firm says about 5% of its $3-billion cash and securities balance, or about $150 million, as of February 28 were held with SVB.

Roku

The streaming devices maker says it has about $487 million, or 26% of its cash and cash equivalents, held in deposits with SVB.

Buzzfeed

The digital media firm said it had about $56 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2022, majority of which was held at SVB.

Sunlight Financial Holding

The solar financing provider said most of the company’s unrestricted cash, which is $64 million out of $73.2 million, is with SVB as of Friday, March 10.

AcuityAds Holdings

The Canada-based tech firm says it maintained US bank accounts with SVB which amount to $55 million in deposits.

Astra Space

The rocket maker says its cash is held on deposit with SVB, with the amount representing about 15% of the company’s current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, as of Friday.

Cohu

The semiconductor products maker says it has deposit accounts with SVB with an aggregate balance of about $12.3 million, which is around 3.8% of the company’s total cash and investments.

Rocket Lab USA

The rocket maker says it had deposit accounts with SVB with an aggregate balance of about $38 million, or roughly 7.9% of the company’s total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31.

Alkami Technology

The digital banking solutions provider says it had deposit accounts with SVB with an aggregate balance of about $3.3 million, along with around $8.3 million in “sweep” accounts used by SVB to purchase external assets.

Stitch Fix

The online styling service firm says it anticipates that its $40-million credit line with SVB will not be available due to the bank’s collapse.

Circle

US cryptocurrency firm Circle says $3.3 billion of its $40 billion of USD Coin reserves are at SVB.

BlockFi

Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has roughly $227 million in unprotected funds at SVB, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Payoneer Global

The global payments provider says out of its roughly $6.4 billion in total cash balances as of December 31, less than $20 million was held at SVB.

LendingClub

The financial firm, which had $8 billion of total assets as of February 28, says its relationship with SVB is limited to funds on deposit of $21 million, adding it does not pose a risk to the company’s ongoing operations.

Vir Biotechnology

The biotech firm says it maintains operating accounts at SVB with about $220 million as of Friday.

Sunrun

Residential solar company Sunrun says it has cash deposits with SVB totaling nearly $80 million, while SVB’s undrawn commitment in the non-recourse senior aggregation warehouse facility is about $40 million.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova’s subsidiary is part of a credit facility where SVB serves as a lender, with unfunded commitments of $15 million under a Back-Leverage Facility.

Oak Street Health

The healthcare firm says SVB is the lender for a $300-million term loan credit facility along with Hercules Capital, of which the company has drawn $75 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings

The drug developer says the cash balance of its subsidiary Zymergen is held in deposit accounts at SVB, representing about $74 million of the company’s cash and cash equivalents as of December 31.

Alphatec Holdings

The medical technology firm says it maintained deposit accounts with SVB of about $14 million that are used for its day-to-day operations.

Europe

Around 16 tech and life sciences companies in Europe have disclosed about $190 million in exposure to SVB in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Trustpilot Group

The Danish firm, which runs a global review platform, says SVB UK was its principal banking partner, with $36 million held in the bank and $18 million currently in transfer out of SVB UK but pending confirmation.

Diaceutics

The technology and solutions provider to the pharma industry warns of material uncertainty over its ability to service its working capital in the short term. It had most of its 22.2 million pounds in cash in SVB accounts and tried to move its cash before SVB’s closure but the transaction is pending.

Zealand Pharma

The Danish drug developer has deposits totaling 162.6 million Danish crowns ($23.4 million) at SVB, which was about 15% of the group’s liquid funds.

Pharming Group NV

The biopharmaceutical company says it has $26 million of deposits at SVB US, and expects to not bear any losses on these deposits.

Kinnevik AB

The Sweden-based investment firm says its pro rata share of SVB deposits amounts to less than $20 million.

Alecta

The Swedish pension fund, an SVB shareholder since 2019, has around 1,200 billion Swedish crowns ($111.94 billion) in assets under management and says its total investment in SVB was just under 9 billion crowns.

Asia-Pacific

Nitro Software

Australia’s productivity software maker Nitro Software Ltd said it had about $12.18 million of its global cash reserves held on deposit at SVB.

$1 = 0.9338 euros

$1 = 10.7200 Swedish crowns