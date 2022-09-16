LTFRB approves fare hikes for jeepneys, buses, ride hailing services

A gasoline attendant fills up gas to a passengers jeep at a gasoline station in Quezon City on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler

Base fare for jeepneys will now be P12 from P11, while minimum fare for sedan-type ride-hailing services will now be P45 from P40

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday, September 16, approved fare increases amid soaring gas prices.

Here are the new rates, which will be made effective on October 4:

Traditional public utility jeepneys

Base fare: P12 from P11

Per kilometer: P1.80 from P1.50

Modern public utility jeepneys

Base fare: P14 from P13

Per kilometer: P2.20 from P1.80

City bus (ordinary)

Base fare: P13 from P11

Per kilometer: P2.25 from P1.85

City bus (airconditioned)

Base fare: P15 from P13

Per kilometer: P2.65 from P2.20

Provincial bus (ordinary)

Base fare: P11 from P9

Per kilometer: P1.90 from P1.55

Provincial bus (deluxe)

Per kilometer: P2.10 from P1.55

Provincial bus (S deluxe)

Per kilometer: P2.35 from P1.95

Provincial bus (luxury)

Per kilometer: P2.90 from P2.40

Taxi

Flagdown rate: P45 from P40

Per kilometer: Held steady at P2

Ride-hailing services

Sedan: P45 from P40

AUV/SUV: P55 from P50

Hatchback/SUV: P35 from P30

No increase for succeeding kilometers

LTFRB earlier said that the agency “recognized the need for a fare increase following the continuing rise of oil prices, and consulted the National Economic Development Authority and the Department of Energy on the matter.”

The new rates are much lower than petitioners’ requests. Jeepney drivers wanted base fares to be at P14, taxis asked base fares to be at P60, while city buses demanded P15. – Rappler.com