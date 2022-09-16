Business
LTFRB approves fare hikes for jeepneys, buses, ride hailing services

Ralf Rivas
A gasoline attendant fills up gas to a passengers jeep at a gasoline station in Quezon City on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler

Base fare for jeepneys will now be P12 from P11, while minimum fare for sedan-type ride-hailing services will now be P45 from P40

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday, September 16, approved fare increases amid soaring gas prices.

Here are the new rates, which will be made effective on October 4:

Traditional public utility jeepneys

  • Base fare: P12 from P11
  • Per kilometer: P1.80 from P1.50

Modern public utility jeepneys

  • Base fare: P14 from P13 
  • Per kilometer: P2.20 from P1.80

City bus (ordinary)

  • Base fare: P13 from P11
  • Per kilometer: P2.25 from P1.85

City bus (airconditioned)

  • Base fare: P15 from P13
  • Per kilometer: P2.65 from P2.20

Provincial bus (ordinary) 

  • Base fare: P11 from P9
  • Per kilometer: P1.90 from P1.55

Provincial bus (deluxe)

  • Per kilometer: P2.10 from P1.55

Provincial bus (S deluxe)

  • Per kilometer: P2.35 from P1.95

Provincial bus (luxury)

  • Per kilometer: P2.90 from P2.40

Taxi

  • Flagdown rate: P45 from P40
  • Per kilometer: Held steady at P2

Ride-hailing services

  • Sedan: P45 from P40
  • AUV/SUV: P55 from P50
  • Hatchback/SUV: P35 from P30
  • No increase for succeeding kilometers

LTFRB earlier said that the agency “recognized the need for a fare increase following the continuing rise of oil prices, and consulted the National Economic Development Authority and the Department of Energy on the matter.”

The new rates are much lower than petitioners’ requests. Jeepney drivers wanted base fares to be at P14, taxis asked base fares to be at P60, while city buses demanded P15. – Rappler.com

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.

