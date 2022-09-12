Luzon grid on red alert, rotational brownouts possible

REPAIR. Meralco linemen work on power lines along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on June 7, 2020.

Seven power plants are on forced outage, while three others are running on derated or reduced capacities on Monday, September 12

This story will be updated as soon as the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines or power firms release advisories. Please refresh the page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – The Luzon grid is on red alert from 1 pm to 4 pm on Monday, September 12, which means there is insufficient power supply and rotational brownouts may happen.

The grid is also on yellow alert, meaning low power supply, from 9 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 9 pm on Monday.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said seven power plants are on forced outage, while three others are running on derated or reduced capacities.

As a result, 3,627 megawatts have been lost from the Luzon grid.

The NGCP provided an initial list of areas which may be affected by manual load dropping or rotational brownouts:

1 pm to 2 pm

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) – parts of Metro Manila

BENECO – parts of Baguio City and Benguet

PRESCO and PELCO I – parts of Pampanga

QUEZELCO I – parts of Quezon

2 pm to 3 pm

Meralco – parts of Metro Manila

INEC – parts of Ilocos Norte

BENECO – parts of Baguio City and Benguet

CAGELCO II – parts of Cagayan and Apayao

AEC – Angeles City

FLECO – parts of Laguna

QUEZELCO II – parts of Quezon

CASURECO II – parts of Camarines Sur

APEC – parts of Albay

Separately, Meralco advised its customers to expect rotational brownouts due to the grid’s red alert status.

Meralco covers Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, and Bulacan, as well as parts of Pampanga, Batangas, Laguna, and Quezon.

The NGCP said rotational brownouts may be canceled if the system condition improves, “such as if actual demand falls below projections.” – Rappler.com