Maynilad to refund customers affected by service interruptions

MANILA, Philippines – Maynilad Water Services was penalized by regulators for its prolonged service interruptions in some parts of Metro Manila’s West Zone.
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) found that customers served by Maynilad’s Putatan Water Treatment Plants have been experiencing water service interruptions since December 20. Maynilad is supposed to ensure continuous water supply for 24 hours.
The MWSS said that in a meeting held Friday, January 6, Maynilad accepted the findings and volunteered to provide a rebate. The amount has yet to be set by regulators.
The MWSS emphasized that Maynilad cannot pass on the penalty to consumers.
Maynilad said the supply issue was caused by damaged sludge removal equipment, coupled with a rise in turbidity levels of raw water from Laguna Lake. Normal water levels are expected to return by the end of January. – Rappler.com
