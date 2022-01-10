Meralco lowers rates in January 2022

A typical household consuming 200 kWh will see a reduction of around P15 on their January bill

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Electric Company (Meralco) reduced power rates for January, as lower generation charges dragged down overall costs.

Power rates will go down by P0.0746 per kilowatt hour to P9.7027 per kWh. This is equivalent to a reduction of around P15 in the total bill of residential customers consuming 200 kWh.

Here is the reduction for households consuming more power:

300 kWh – P22

400 kWh – P30

500 kWh – P37

Meralco said the reduction was due to lower costs from power supply agreements and independent power producers, which offset higher charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market. – Rappler.com