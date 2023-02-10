Meralco power rates slightly lower in February 2023

A typical household consuming 200 kWh will see a decrease of P2 in their electricity bill for February

MANILA, Philippines– The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) lowered the power rates for February, due to overall lower generation charges during the month.

Meralco announced a reduction of P0.0106 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in electricity rates, bringing the overall rate for a typical household down to P10.89 per kWh in February from the P10.90 per kWh in January.

Households consuming 200 kWh will see a decrease of around P2 in their total electricity bill.

Generation charges were lower in February due to lower costs from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and independent power producers, which effectively offset the increase in charges from Meralco’s power supply agreements.

Meanwhile, Meralco appealed to customers to conserve electricity, as the ongoing maintenance shutdown of the Malampaya facility will lead to higher rates in the coming months. – Rappler.com