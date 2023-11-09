Business
power and water

Meralco hikes November 2023 rates on higher transmission charges

Ralf Rivas

POWER TRANSMISSION. Power transmission towers and lines in Laguna and Rizal province.

Jire Carreon/Rappler

A typical household will see an increase of P47 in their total electricity bill for November

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) hiked power rates for November amid an uptick in transmission charges.

Meralco announced an increase of P0.23 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for November, bringing the overall rate to P12.05 per kWh.

A typical household consuming 200 kWh will see an increase of around P47 in their total electricity bill.

Meralco urged customers to manage their electricity consumption. – Rappler.com

author

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.
