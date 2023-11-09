Meralco hikes November 2023 rates on higher transmission charges

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) hiked power rates for November amid an uptick in transmission charges.
Meralco announced an increase of P0.23 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for November, bringing the overall rate to P12.05 per kWh.
A typical household consuming 200 kWh will see an increase of around P47 in their total electricity bill.
Meralco urged customers to manage their electricity consumption. – Rappler.com
