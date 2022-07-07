Monde Nissin says Lucky Me! noodles safe to eat despite Europe warnings

Monde Nissin says ethylene oxide is not added to its products but is used to prevent microbial growth in spices. After processing, traces of the substance may still show.

MANILA, Philippines – Monde Nissin on Thursday, July 7, said its popular instant noodle brand Lucky Me! is safe to consume despite health warnings and a recall order in some European countries.

Food regulators in Ireland, Malta, and France issued separate health warnings against Lucky Me!, saying that it contains ethylene oxide, a chemical often used to disinfect products which may also cause health problems like cancer.

“This pesticide is not authorized for use in foods sold in the EU. Although the consumption of the contaminated product does not pose an acute risk to health, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide over a long period of time,” the Food Safety Authority of Ireland said.

Ireland also issued a recall order for a batch of Lucky Me! Instant Pancit Canton due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

“Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch,” the Irish regulator said.

Malta warned its citizens not to consume Lucky Me! and its flavored variants.

In a statement, Monde Nissin said ethylene oxide is not added to Lucky Me! products, but it is used to prevent microbial growth in spices.

“It is a commonly used treatment in spices and seeds to control microbial growth typical in agricultural products. These materials, when processed into seasoning and sauces, may still show traces of ethylene oxide,” the company said.

READ: Monde Nissin's statement re Ireland, France and Malta issuing health safety warnings vs 'Lucky Me' due to high levels of ethylene oxide.$MONDE says all Lucky Me products comply with PH FDA food safety standards and even the US FDA standards @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/ZSpbQWNCpj — Ralf Rivas (@RalfRivas) July 7, 2022

Monde Nissin assured customers that it complies with regulations imposed by the Philippines’ Food and Drug Authority, as well as the United States’ FDA.

The company also mentioned that the recall affects other noodle brands and “multiple categories such as ice cream, sesame seed, spices, calcium carbonate supplements, among others.”

Shares of Monde Nissin fell by over 7% on Thursday.