Nerve bags 2 golds in 2021 AMEC awards

Nerve wins gold for crisis management and its data-led influencer marketing model

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino data analytics and consultancy company Nerve won two gold awards at the 2021 International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) awards.

Nerve bagged gold in the crisis communication measurement and reporting category for “The Rappler Crisis: A Nerve Crisis Management Case Study.”

The Nerve’s team of data scientists and crisis management specialists worked together with Rappler journalists to develop a deeper understanding of new information ecosystems, expose disinformation networks, and respond to online attacks with precision using research methodologies with investigative roots.

Nerve also won gold in the innovation award for new measurement technologies with “Changing the Influencer Marketing Game with Data” for its client, Nestle Philippines.

Posed with the challenge of uncertainties in a fast-evolving influencer marketing space, Nerve created a model that aims to understand influencer selection, design and measurement using unique data strategies and varying roles that influencers can play online. This allowed brands to create purposeful and data-driven influencer campaigns for brand-building, amplification and reputation management.

Nerve was also shortlisted for communications research and measurement team of the year.

Nerve is a data company with “investigative journalism in its DNA,” providing services such as data forensics, crisis and reputation management, and influencer measurement.

AMEC is the world’s largest media intelligence and insights professional body, representing organizations and practitioners who provide media evaluation and communication research. – Rappler.com