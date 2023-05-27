[Ask The Tax Whiz] How can I secure a TIN card?

The old TIN card that I was using as a valid ID was deemed invalid because it was still using the old design. Do I need to secure a new TIN card?

No, the old TIN cards are still valid. The BIR’s issuance of the new TIN card with the new design does not mean the old TIN cards are invalid. TIN IDs do not have expiration and do not need to be replaced since the taxpayer’s TIN is still the same.

You will only be required to secure the new TIN card under either of the following instances

Being issued a TIN for the first time

Updating the name of a married female

Changing of registered address

Replacement for lost/damaged TIN card

My employer already secured my tax identification number but I also want to have a TIN ID. How can I request for the TIN card? What are the requirements?

You need to submit a request to the Revenue District Office (RDO) where you have been registered. You will also need to submit the following requirements:

Duly accomplished BIR Form No. 1905 1 copy of 1×1 ID picture to be pasted on the TIN card in the presence of the BIR personnel Any government-issued ID

Keep in mind also that you need to make a personal appearance – no authorized representative is allowed to secure the TIN card on your behalf.

If you lost or damaged your TIN card, you will need to file a request with the RDO as well and submit the following requirements:

Affidavit of Loss, in case of replacement P100 replacement fee

The BIR is issuing new Certificates of Registration (COR). Is my old COR still valid?

Yes, Certificates of Registration printed in the old design are also valid, as long as the information in that certificate is still up-to-date. You will only be require to replace your old COR if there are updates or changes in the face of the COR.

In addition, electronic CORs generated by Philippine Business Hub (PBH) and Online Registration and Update System (ORUS) which are printed by taxpayers are also valid since the electronic COR bears a QR code that can be validated when scanned.

Reference: BIR Revenue Memorandum Circular 58-2023

– Rappler.com