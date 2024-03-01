[Ask The Tax Whiz] Are cross-border services taxed in the Philippines?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine Tax Whiz discusses revenue memorandum circular 5-2024 on the proper tax treatment of cross-border services pursuant to the Supreme Court decision on Aces Philippines Cellular Satellite Corporation vs Commissioner of Internal Revenue

As a foreign business owner rendering consulting services to a domestic company in the Philippines, are my transactions considered cross-border services? What exactly are cross-border services? Please give examples.

Yes. Cross-border services or International Service Provision is a service-based company which operates in various countries, providing services to clients where the source of income is determined by the location of where the services are performed.

For the other similar services, as long as the services that follow the same concept of being provided, processed, or performed overseas and then utilized, applied, executed, or consumed within the Philippines, this is still considered as international service provision.

I manage a domestic corporation in the Philippines that makes income payments on classified cross-border services to foreign companies. What is the tax implication of those transactions in the Philippines?

Per RMC 5-2024, cross border transactions are subject to 25% Final Withholding Tax and 12% Final Withholding VAT. As the services are conducted or paid abroad but there are activities essential to be performed in the Philippines and the said services are utilized, applied, executed, or consumed within the Philippines, they shall be subject to the said taxes.

If a non-resident foreign corporation charges a reimbursable or allocable expense to a domestic corporation, what is the treatment of reimbursements or allocation of expense for cross border transactions?

The reimbursable or allocable expense charged by the foreign corporation in the Philippines should contribute to the value or benefit since it is an additional payment made by the domestic corporation. Thus, the said charge to the domestic corporation reduces the foreign corporation’s expenses and shall be considered as a financial gain for the foreign corporation.

