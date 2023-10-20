[Ask The Tax Whiz] What is the Tax Registration Related Application Portal? 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

How is the Tax Registration Related Application (TRRA) Portal important to taxpayers?

The TRRA aims to provide alternative modes of submission for registration-related applications to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), especially during systems downtime or unavailability of Online Registration and Update System (ORUS). It is also more convenient for taxpayers compared to physically submitting their documents to the respective regional/district offices and will also help save money from the expenses in visiting the RDOs.

Which registration-related transactions are covered by the TRRA?

The documentary requirements for the following transactions can be submitted electronically:

Application for TIN under EO 98 and ONETT Registration of OFW and non-resident citizen Application for Authority to Print Updating of email address using Application Sheet S19015 Transfer of registration of employees and other non-business taxpayers Updating of maiden name (for married female)

How can I use the TRRA Portal and how can I submit documents through it?

You can access the TRRA Portal through the e-Services icon at the BIR website. After accessing the website you may follow the steps below:

Scan all the required documentary requirements in PDF copy not exceeding 4MB file size per file. Select the frontline service to be availed of or the type of application. Select the RDO where the applicant is registered. In case the taxpayer is applying for TIN, the system will determine the RDO based on the address provided. Then, click the “Email your application” button. An email notification will be sent to the email address indicated in the applicant’s Application Form once the application has been successfully processed. In case of incomplete requirements, issues or concerns in the application, a BIR officer shall contact the taxpayer.

However, if the email program does not open after clicking the “Email your Application” button, you may send the scanned documents to the email address that will appear in the TRRA Portal based on the RDO selection. The email of acknowledgement receipt from the RDO concerned will be received within three working days if the documentary requirements are complete.

What are the documentary requirements for each transaction covered that can be submitted through the portal?

The required documents may vary depending on the type of transaction you need. The checklist of documents may be viewed on the BIR website through the TRRA Portal.

– Rappler.com